SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One SONO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $11,446.03 and $14.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,280.08 or 0.99953441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.01265930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00364442 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00441449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052912 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

