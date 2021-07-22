Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87 to $0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE SON opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.98. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

