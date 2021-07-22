South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $14.70 on Thursday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.