South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2,959.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.78% of South Jersey Industries worth $45,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

