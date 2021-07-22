South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $25.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

