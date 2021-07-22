Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $164 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Carvana comprises about 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Carvana worth $164,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.64. 38,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total value of $8,625,665.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,414.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,947 shares of company stock worth $423,578,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

