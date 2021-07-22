Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $23.15 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $46,714,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,731. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last three months.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

