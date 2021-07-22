Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases 75,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $296,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $158.90. 39,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

