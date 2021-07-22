Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 7,500 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Manchester United worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 111,609 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Manchester United by 46.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $5,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

MANU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 6,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

