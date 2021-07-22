Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 699,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.