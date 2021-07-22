Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 699,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

