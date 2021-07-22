Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 277,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,837,896 shares.The stock last traded at $49.01 and had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.