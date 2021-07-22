Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 277,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,837,896 shares.The stock last traded at $49.01 and had previously closed at $48.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
