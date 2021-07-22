Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.42 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.