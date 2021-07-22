SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

