SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $487.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.