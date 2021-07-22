Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,882 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.