Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,984.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Spectrum has a market cap of $23,716.67 and approximately $6,984.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00371381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.