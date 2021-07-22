Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 63,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,616,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

