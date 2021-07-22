Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

