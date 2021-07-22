Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Lifted by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Splunk stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.88. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

