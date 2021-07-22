Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.
Shares of CXM opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.