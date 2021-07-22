Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

NYSE CXM opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

