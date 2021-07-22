Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Head to Head Comparison

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.74 $16.64 million $0.24 14.00 Sprott $121.78 million 7.89 $26.98 million $1.05 35.60

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CNFinance and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21% Sprott 21.45% 10.35% 8.14%

Summary

Sprott beats CNFinance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

