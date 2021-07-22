SSE plc (SSEZY) to Issue Dividend of $1.07 on September 30th

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.0679 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get SSE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.