Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 426.30 ($5.57). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 421.30 ($5.50), with a volume of 9,883,925 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

The company has a market cap of £13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 477.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

