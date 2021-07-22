State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $58,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.