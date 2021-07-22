State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 66,713 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,713 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $654,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $196.27 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $293.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.