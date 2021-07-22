State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,235 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $49,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

