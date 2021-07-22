Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $545.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $566.50 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,255. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56. Stepan has a 52 week low of $104.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

