Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

