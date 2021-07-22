stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $54.88 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,988.33 or 0.06152977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.84 or 1.00241145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 663,891 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

