stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00141629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,655.08 or 0.99828621 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

