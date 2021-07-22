Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

STC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $57.09. 543,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,289. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $62.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

