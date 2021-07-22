Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,381 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,401,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

KRNT stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.31 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

