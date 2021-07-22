Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $39.82 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

