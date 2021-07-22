Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$55.75

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.25 to C$55.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

