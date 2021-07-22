Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $430.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Biogen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

