Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

