Stipend Price Down 55.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $327,498.71 and $225.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.34 or 0.99762950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.01183577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00355815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00440439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005869 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050392 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,611,735 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

