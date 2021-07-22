STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.16. 52,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,462. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.