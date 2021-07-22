Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,029% compared to the typical daily volume of 323 call options.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

PLL opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.13 million, a P/E ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 0.37.

PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.