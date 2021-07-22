Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,103 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,266% compared to the typical volume of 154 put options.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.71 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

