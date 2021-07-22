Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

