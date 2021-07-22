STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,906,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

