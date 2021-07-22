STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.69

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 87587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.