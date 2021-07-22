Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.61

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.61 and last traded at $185.50, with a volume of 7842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.79.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.