Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Raised to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

