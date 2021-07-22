Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

