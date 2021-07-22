Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 166,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

