SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN opened at $203.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 52-week low of $131.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Repligen by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

