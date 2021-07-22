SVB Leerink Comments on Graphite Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRPH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

